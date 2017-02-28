Land donated for new elementary school in Crowley district

Land for a new elementary school for the master-planned community Chisholm Trail Ranch is being donated by developer The Walton Group of Companies, a statement released Tuesday says.
The new school will be part of Crowley Independent School District, which has 23 campuses including 10 elementary schools, according to the district’s website.
Walton is donating 12 acres, said John Vick, president of the west region at Walton Development and Management, through a spokesperson Tuesday. The school site is in an area that will be surrounded by homes in the development, according to a map from the developer.
The Crowley school district site says enrollment has more than doubled in the past 15 years and is expected to continue growing as development continues along the Chisholm Trail Parkway.
Chisholm Trail Ranch is a 600-acre community off Chisholm Trail Parkway expected to include about 1,100 single-family homes. In the first phase, Dunhill Homes has eight one- and two-story floor plans starting from the mid $200,000s, according to the statement, which says two spec homes have been completed and several sold.
Judy Wiley: 817-390-7843, @judygwiley
