Immigrant and refugee supporters head to Austin for ‘day of action’

About a hundred supporters of immigrants and refugees boarded buses in North Texas early Tuesday and headed down to Austin for a day of action for immigrants and refugees.

The advocates, some from Mi Familia Vota, left in three buses from Fort Worth, Arlington and Dallas about 5:30 a.m. for a planned march and rally at the State Capitol beginning at 10 a.m.

After the rally, some in the group were expected to visit with state representatives to press their case. The event, “We Are All Texas: Day of Action for Immigrant and Refugee Rights,” was organized by the group Reform Immigration for Texas Alliance (RITA).

“Texas has been and will continue to be ground zero for anti-immigrant, xenophobic rhetoric that is evident in the 2017 legislative priorities of State leaders,” says the call-to-action post on the organizers’ Facebook page.

The group cites proposed legislation eliminating so-called sanctuary cities and allowing law enforcement officers to ask people about their immigration status; prohibiting local policies against immigration enforcement; repealing in-state tuition for undocumented students; calling for a constitutional amendment to deny bail to undocumented people, among other things.

Earlier this month, the Texas Senate gave preliminary approval to a measure that would punish local and state governments and colleges that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration officials or enforce immigration laws.

“Join RITA in a movement to stop the hate, xenophobia and nativism from taking hold in Texas,” Tuesday’s event organizers say in their post.

As the march got under way early Tuesday the group posted a message and a series of photos of attendees:

Folks are gathering at Austin City Hall for the #WeAreAllTexas Day of Action. Thanks to everyone who is turning out! We'll be heading out in about 15 minutes. Join us! #StopSB4 #TexasTogether Posted by Reform Immigration for Texas Alliance (RITA) on Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Some groups and individuals were live streaming the event:

Protestors have begun marching from City Hall to the Capitol in support of immigrants and refugees #WeAreAllTexas pic.twitter.com/I53oNvZvpu — Jenan Taha (@Jenan_a_Taha) February 28, 2017