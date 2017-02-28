Update: Crash cleared after closing three lanes on I-30 at Hulen

A rollover crash on the interstate caused major delays in Fort Worth early Tuesday.
Three lanes were closed on eastbound Interstate 30 at Hulen Street after the crash happened about 7:30 a.m. Officers cleared the crash just over an hour later.
The extent of any injuries are unknown at this time.
Need another way to get into downtown Fort Worth from the west side of town? Take 20 to the Chisholm Trail Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/UjJ2QKOcf5— Madison Adams (@MadisonAdamsTV) February 28, 2017
