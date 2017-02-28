Fort Worth

February 28, 2017 8:29 AM

Update: Crash cleared after closing three lanes on I-30 at Hulen

By Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

A rollover crash on the interstate caused major delays in Fort Worth early Tuesday.

Three lanes were closed on eastbound Interstate 30 at Hulen Street after the crash happened about 7:30 a.m. Officers cleared the crash just over an hour later.

The extent of any injuries are unknown at this time.

