Fort Worth school district resolution is meant to ease immigrants’ fears

As President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda evolves, some Tarrant County school leaders say they can see the worry on their students’ faces.
Some students are concerned their parents will be deported. Others live and work under the federal Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals program and are worried about getting stopped by law enforcement, unsure what that might mean for them.
“To witness young people living through that kind of fear right now — that’s heartbreaking,” said Jacinto Ramos, president of the Fort Worth school board. Ramos said he has received phone calls from families and students who are worried about how Trump’s immigration policies will affect their families.
To help calm those anxieties, Fort Worth trustees will vote Tuesday on a resolution that declares the district “welcoming and safe” for all students, regardless of their immigration status. If it’s approved, Fort Worth will join school districts in Dallas, Austin and Galveston that have passed similar resolutions,
“There’s a lot of uncertainty for a lot of families,” said Trustee Ahley Paz, the board member who asked that the resolution be placed on the agenda. “We have the constitutional obligation to educate everyone. ‘Everyone’ means everyone.”
Under the resolution, the district will “strive to create the safest possible environments for its students and employees … free of insecurity and fear.” The resolution references the district’s anti-discrimination policy and the 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision that all children, including those without an immigration status, are entitled to a public education.
The proposal comes after more than 15,000 students were absent from Fort Worth schools Feb. 16 on “A Day Without Immigrants,” a national movement in which people stayed home from work and school to emphasize the important contributions being made by those in the immigrant community.
Providing a safe learning environment is regularly emphasized by school leaders, but the message seems to carry more weight in the current political climate.
“Our job is to prepare all our students for college, career and community leadership,” Fort Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner said in a statement. “Our schools are safe and we need children to be in class so they can learn. We are here to support that learning and development.”
‘Healthy and nurturing environments’
Other area districts don’t have a specific “safe and welcoming” policy related to immigration, but some, like Arlington and Hurst-Euless-Bedford, have general inclusiveness language in their strategic plans.
Joy Baskin, director of legal services for the Texas Association of School Boards in Austin, said more school districts will likely adopt such resolutions.
“It’s a reminder to the community that they should continue to bring their children to school and enforcement activities that may happen elsewhere in the community are not going to be conducted at school,” Baskin said, adding: “It is really an effort to keep children at school.”
The Fort Worth resolution was met with disapproval on social media by the Tarrant County Republic Party, which urged members on Facebook to attend Tuesday’s meeting and speak against a “sanctuary school.” The Tarrant County Democratic Party also urged a turnout at the meeting.
Baskin said public schools neither are an enforcement entity nor do they aim to thwart enforcement — they exist simply to educate all youngsters. And to those who might suggest otherwise, she said such resolutions are not an attempt to become a “sanctuary” district.
“The concept of ‘sanctuary’ is something that would apply to cities or counties,” Baskin said. “The idea of a school district behaving as if it is ‘sanctuary’ is a misunderstanding of federal law.”
‘This is a safe place’
In the landmark 1982 case Plyler v. Doe, the Supreme Court “struck down a Texas statute that allowed school districts to deny admission to children with no immigration status and withheld funds from local school districts for the education of children who were not legally admitted into the U.S.,” according to a backgrounder published by the TASB. The statute was found to violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment because it “allowed discrimination without a rational basis.”
Baskin said schools don’t collect immigration information on students. She pointed out that Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection have “sensitive locations policies” in place under which enforcement activity is generally avoided at schools, churches and hospitals.
Ramos and Paz said if students don’t feel safe, they won’t be able to learn.
Paz, whose district includes schools serving immigrant populations, said she has received dozens of calls from people who are concerned about what might happen. One exchange with a high school student who is worried about his family was an indication to Paz that the board needs work to quell fears and “send a clear message to our parents that this is a safe place.”
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Diane A. Smith: 817-390-7675, @dianeasmith1
Fort Worth school board meeting
- 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
- School board complex, 2903 Shotts St.
