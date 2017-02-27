Gangster “Spanish Fly,” 2 others sentenced for child sex trafficking

Three members of the street gang Polywood Crips got lengthy federal prison sentences Monday for their roles in a child sex trafficking operation that involved several young teen-aged girls.
Some girls who did not obey were gang raped, federal agents said in a Monday news release. Some gang members posted numerous videos and photos on Facebook instructing others on how to pimp. Videos also showed one gang member counting money with various sex trafficking victims, the release said.
Deon “Spanish Fly” Bonner, 26, was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of children in November.
Chad “Ocho Hood Fame” Johnson, 24, got 25 years for the same federal charge. He also pleaded guilty in November to the charge.
Stanley “Pee Wee” Johnson, 24, received a sentence of 14 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty in October to a charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children.
All three must register as sex offenders for the rest of their lives.
The investigation was conducted by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Homeland Security investigators; and Fort Worth police.
Other defendants who have pleaded guilty to various federal offenses in the case and are awaiting sentencing include: Diwone “Pooh” Nobles; Audry “Spud” Lane, 29; Alvin “Spank” Lane, 34; sisters Serrah, 28, and Jessica Arnold, 23; and Katelyn Michelle Ward, 24.
Many of the suspects are believed to have ties with the Polywood Crips, a street gang that operates in the Polytechnic Heights neighborhood of Fort Worth.
According to federal agents, Nobles, Bonner, Chad Johnson, Stanley Johnson, Audry Lane, Katelyn Ward and Alvin Lane acted as pimps for the girls, some as young as 16 and 17, and women they trafficked. The suspects kept whatever money was earned from the enterprise and beat the girls as punishment if they did not obey, the news release said.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
