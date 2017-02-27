Woman killed after vehicle drives off Fort Worth highway, crashes

A woman died Sunday night after her vehicle went off Interstate 20 and crashed onto the service road in southeast Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
The woman was approaching the U.S. 287 Business overpass about 8:30 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons and hit the barrier, said police spokesman Officer Daniel Segura. The vehicle flipped over the barrier and landed on the service road.
The driver, whose identity was not immediately released, died at the scene, Segura said.
No other vehicles were involved and no one else was in the vehicle.
