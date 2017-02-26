Acting community mourns passing of Fort Worth actor Bill Paxton

The acting community took to Twitter to express condolences for Bill Paxton.
The Fort Worth-born and -raised actor died Saturday due to complications from surgery. Read more about him here.
Betty Buckley, the Broadway star who was born in Fort Worth, called Paxton a “wonderful man.”
So very sad to hear this. What a loss! Such a wonderful person & great actor! Bill Paxton Dead at 61 https://t.co/3mW8BCX0B1 via @TMZ— Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) February 26, 2017
Paxton appeared in 2015 at the Lone Star Film Festival.
Saddened by the news of our fellow Fort Worthian, Bill Paxton. He was tremendously important to LSFF. Our... https://t.co/QXXbCKEG8z— LoneStarFilmFest (@LoneStarFilmSoc) February 26, 2017
Aaron Paul wrote Paxton was “one of the greatest guys that I have ever met.”
Bill Paxton was hands down one of the greatest guys that I have ever met. I feel lucky to have called him my friend. Bill, I love you. RIP.— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) February 26, 2017
Tom Hanks said, “Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man... Hanx”
Jeffrey Wright tweeted, “Sad news about Bill Paxton - too young. Always humanity, decency and touches of humor shining through his work. RIP.”
Robe Lowe called Paxton one of the best in the industry. “Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia. In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch "One False Move" or "A Simple Plan" to see this lovely leading man, at his finest.”
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted, “Really bummed to hear about Bill Paxton this morning. Great guy, energy and always smilin'. Strength to the Paxton family. #restinlove“
Zach Braff called Paxton “a very talented man.”
Lou Diamond Phillips, a UT Arlington alumnus, tweeted he had just worked with Paxton recently.
I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP— Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) February 26, 2017
Writer and director Edgar Wright tweeted, “I am so saddened by Bill Paxton's passing. Had the pleasure of meeting him a few times in recent years and he was truly the loveliest guy.As well as Bill Paxton's sterling work in, among many others, Nightcrawler, A Simple Plan, Apollo 13, One False Move, Aliens & Near Dark.....if you haven't seen his underrated and gripping directorial debut 'Frailty', i highly recommend it.Will miss you.”
Will miss you. pic.twitter.com/sWyTRuq26Q— edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 26, 2017
Debra Messing wrote, “So tragic the passing of Bill Paxton. Heartbreaking. What a talent, with so many more years of art to share with us. My love to his family”
Charlize Theron wrote, “You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton's family.”
