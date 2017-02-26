Fort Worth actor Bill Paxton dies

Multiple outlets are reporting Fort Worth-born and -raised actor Bill Paxton has died.
TMZ, People and other outlets are reporting Paxton died on Saturday because of complications from surgery. He was 61.
“A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker,” according to a statement from a family representative. “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”
JUST IN: Actor Bill Paxton passes away following complications from surgery, family representative confirms to @ABC. pic.twitter.com/xaqdrUlFXL— ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2017
One of his more recent roles was in the CBS show Training Day as a detective. His credits include Apollo 13, Twister, Titanic and the TV mini series Texas Rising.
This story will be updated.
Comments