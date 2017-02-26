Gunman fired multiple rounds at Dallas patrol station

A gunman who authorities say was in a vehicle fired multiple rounds at a patrol station on E. Camp Wisdom Road, police said Sunday.
No injuries were reported.
Parts of Camp Wisdom Road are closed as authorities investigated the shooting.
Shots were fired shortly about 5:30 a.m. at the station in the 1900 block of E. Camp Wisdom Road, police said.
“The perimeter officer who was parked in front of the building observed muzzle flashes but could not see the suspect, “ Dallas police spokesman Officer Carlos Almeida said Sunday in an email.
The gunman was in a vehicle that was traveling east on the road when the shooting started, police said.
WFAA-TV reported nine rounds were fired at the station, two rounds hit the station. One round hit a window in the administration area, according to the television station.
Almeida said the station was damaged.
Police continued their search Sunday for the gunman who faces a charge of aggravated assault ona public servant.
Officers have repeatedly called for the city to enhance security at the city’s seven patrol stations. Four Dallas police officers and a DART officers were killed by a sniper in the July 7 downtown ambush attack. The sniper, Micah Johnson, was killed by a remote-controlled robot bomb.
In June 2015, the department’s headquarters came under attack when James Boulware opened fired from an armored van. Boulware was subsequently killed in a standoff with police. Police also found four bags outside headquarter containing pipe bombs.
“We were promised extra security after headquarters got shot up by that maniac and nothing has been done,” said a south central patrol officer, who asked not to be named because he feared retaliation told WFAA-TV
He said the only thing that’s been doing is to station officers on the perimeter of the stations. “They don’t want to make the stations look fortified,” he said.
“They’re unwilling to do anything.”
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
