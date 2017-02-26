Rain chances return to North Texas, again Monday, again Tuesday

Looking for somewhere that’s cold and dry? North Texas won’t be that place for the next few days.
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the next three days in North Texas with the heaviest rainfall totals expected in counties to the east of Fort Worth.
Forecasters are calling for a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday in Tarrant County, and 30 percent for Sunday night.
“A few strong storms are possible, but we’re not expecting severe weather,” meteorologist Bianca Villanueva said Sunday in a telephone interview. Villanueva is with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. “The heavy rains will be to the east of Tarrant County.”
The rain chances stay in the forecast Monday and Tuesday for Tarrant County.
There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday night, and it’s the same for Tuesday.
And bitter cold temperatures are not in the forecast for North Texas.
Daytime high for Sunday will be at 66 degrees, and it goes up from there for the next two days. The high temperature for Monday should be at 78 degrees, and North Texans will see the 80s again on Tuesday when forecasters say it will be 82.
North Texas is on pace to have one of the warmest winters on record. As of Friday, North Texas has had an average temperature of 53.3 degrees this winter season which is from December 1 to February 28, according to the NWS office in Fort Worth. The warmest winter was an average of 53.1 degrees from 1999 to 2000.
A cold front that arrives late Tuesday will bring the daytime temperatures down.
The high temperature for Wednesday will be at 64, and North Texans should have daytime temperatures in the 60s for the latter part of the week.
And no rain is in the forecast after Tuesday.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments