Granger says she’s worried Trump is hurting relationship with Mexico

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger said Saturday she supports President Trump’s “America first” philosophy, but said she is worried that some of his actions are hurting the United States’ relationship with Mexico.
Trump wants to build a wall along the southern border of the United States to slow what he calls the flow of illegal immigrants into the country. The plan has angered human rights groups, which say a wall would be too costly, discriminatory and a rejection of American values.
“I worry we are not recognizing our important relationship with Mexico, moving too quickly and causing harm to our relationship,” said Granger, a Fort Worth Republican answering question at an event aimed at fostering peace at the local level.
The daylong Hands on Peace Event brought together Tarrant County residents with community leaders and activists to discuss a range of topics, from interfaith peace and refugee services to social justice and community policing.
Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald also spoke at the summit, which was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Fort Worth and held at Texas Wesleyan University.
Summit organizers did not allow a Star-Telegram photographer to videotape Fitzgerald’s question-and-answer session, saying Fitzgerald wanted people to feel they could speak freely. A reporter was allowed to stay and listen to the Q&A.
Granger was the keynote speaker and also said she supports Trump’s ban of immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations, adding that refugees from Syria do not possess the paperwork for adequate vetting.
“We need to know who is coming across our borders,” she said. “We need to know that people are who they say they are.”
Questioned about women’s health care, Granger said she supports congressional efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, which provides reproductive and health care services, including abortion.
Before taking questions, Granger said she believes the United States can and should continue to be a leader on the international stage.
“If we become isolationists, that is a mistake,” Granger said. “…We are known around the world for generosity and caring.”
‘We will uphold the law’
Fitzgerald spoke to attendees about the need to strengthen the department’s relationship with neighborhoods across the city.
Recently, officer William Martin faced accusations of using excessive force against a black family whose mother called 911 to report a neighbor choking her 7-year-old son. A cell phone video shows the officer wrestling the mother, Jacqueline Craig, and her teenage daughter to the ground and thrusting his Taser into the Craig’s back.
The officer received a 10-day suspension, which angered some in the community who thought Martin should be fired.
Fitzgerald said he must evaluate cases with an unbiased eye.
“We all have a visceral reaction to what we see on the news. But you can’t make decisions when you’re angry,” he said. “I have to act like a judge. I have to look at ever nook and cranny of a case and make a determination within the confines of the law.”
A Fort Worth teacher, who said students were afraid of deportation under Trump, asked Fitzgerald whether the department planned to cooperate with agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“We will uphold the law,” he said. “We will not be marching onto campuses and pulling out kids to arrest them.”
“Our idea is to build dialogue and peace locally, which is the first step for building peace globally,” said Alyson Pollak, executive director of Fort Worth’s Rotary Club. “This is a time when so many of us want to talk to each other and understand each other.”
Sarah Bahari: 817-390-7056, @sarahbfw
