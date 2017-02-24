Court sentences teen accused in sexual assault case to three years probation

This report includes graphic descriptions.
In a case that has drawn national attention, a Fort Worth teen accused of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled teammate in Idaho with a coat hanger has been sentenced to three years probation, according to a story in the Twin Falls Times-News.
The victim’s parents left the courtroom in rage after hearing the lawyer representing John R. K. Howard say the allegation was made up in order to sue Dietrich High School, where the alleged assault took place, for $10 million, the Twin Falls Times-News reported.
Howard, 19, reached a plea agreement with the Idaho attorney general’s office and pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child, according to media reports. Howard was initially charged with sexual penetration by use of a foreign object. On the lesser charge, he entered an Alford plea, meaning he maintained his innocence but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to win a conviction.
The family’s lawsuit states that a football teammate pretended to give the victim a hug and then Howard and Tanner Ray Ward assaulted him with a clothes hanger, the Times-News story said.
The Times-News story said that Ward pleaded guilty in juvenile court and his charge is unknown because authorities sealed the court records. Another unidentified teen, also was charged in juvenile court, according to Times-News reporting.
The family contended that the assault of the victim, who is black, came after months of racially charged abuse. The victim was “taunted and called racist names by other members of the team which names included ‘Kool-Aid’ ‘chicken eater’ ‘watermelon’ and [the N-word],” the lawsuit says, according to Times-News reporting.
The lawsuit also claimed that football coaches told their players to fight the victim — who suffers “mental disorders including learning disabilities” — to make him tougher, the newspaper reported.
Howard joined the Dietrich High football team before the 2015 season after moving there from the Fort Worth area. He was sent to live with relatives in Idaho because he couldn’t stay out of trouble in Texas, according to the lawsuit.
The coat hanger incident allegedly happened after practice on Oct. 23, 2015, in the team’s locker room. The victim was hospitalized for rectal injuries, the newspaper reported.
At some point after the incident, Howard came back to North Texas. He was arrested by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department and returned to Idaho on March 22, according to court records. He posted $75,000 bail two days later.
At the time of his arrest, his address was listed within the Keller school district, though a district spokeswoman could not confirm whether he was a student there, citing student confidentiality rules.
Howard’s defense attorney, Brad Calbo, argued on Friday that a recorded conversation from May 19 showed the victim recanted his accusations and blamed the entire matter on his parents, who fed him lies in order to pursue a $10 million civil lawsuit, according to the Times-News story.
“The town of Dietrich should not have to suffer for this,” the victim said on the recording, obtained by the Times-News. “It was never my intentions. It was just all them, all my parents … I was fed lies and I said it and I signed it because I was pressured.”
Later in the recording, the victim says, “It’s always been about the money. It’s always been about the $10 million.”
The victim says in the recording that he lied under oath while testifying during Ward’s preliminary hearing. He says his father told him that once they won the civil suit, they’d move to the Bahamas.
But just last week, in a deposition taken Feb. 17, the victim takes back what he said in the recording and explains that he lied to his football coaches and friends, the Times-News story said. He told them what they wanted to hear because he wanted his friends back, he said.
“All that stuff, I just made up,” he said of the recording. “I just started telling a bunch of just lies because I wanted my friends back … My friends were super important to me at the time … I felt like I needed to have them, like they were going to be with me forever.”
Calbo said the team was joking around and that the victim began to “duck-walk” and dance around the locker room, with the hanger still protruding from between his buttocks, a story by KTVB.com television reported. He came dancing backwards toward where Howard was sitting on a bench tying his shoes, the lawyer said.
Howard later told investigators he was not trying to kick the hanger, but intentional or not, the kick forced the hanger into the teen’s rectum, according to the television station’s reporting. Several of the victim’s teammates who helped him later said they had seen blood, but an examination at the emergency room found no sign of internal injuries, the KTVB story said.
“The truth in this case was simple: There was no hate crime, there was no sex crime, there was no rape. Period,” Calbo said.
