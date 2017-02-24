Fort Worth

February 24, 2017 4:18 PM

Global warming? DFW on track for warmest winter on record

By Bill Hanna

If you’ve forgotten about Old Man winter, it’s understandable. The last freeze at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport was Jan. 8, when it was 20 degrees.

And even though temperatures will drop into the mid-30s Saturday morning, this could end up being the warmest winter on record.

“It’s hard to say for sure, but it will be close,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin said.

Through Feb. 23 — and with five days of winter remaining — the average temperature this winter at DFW Airport has been 53.2 degrees, which would beat the winter of 1999-2000 that averaged 53.1 degrees.

The National Weather Service operates on a meteorological winter that runs Dec. 1-Feb. 28. The “regular” or astronomical winter runs from Dec. 21 through March 20, the spring equinox.

This is also shaping up to be the warmest February on record.

Through Thursday, the average February temperature was 60.7 degrees at DFW Airport, besting the previous record of 58.4 set in 1976.

2016 was the hottest year on record

2016 was the hottest year on record, continuing a decades-long warming trend. Scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) analyzed measurements from 6,300 locations and found that Earth’s average surface temperature has risen about 2.0

NASA

How NASA Measures Global Temperatures

Earth’s 2016 surface temperatures were the warmest since modern record keeping began in 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NASA scientists analyze data from 6300 weather stations

NASA

