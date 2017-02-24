Global warming? DFW on track for warmest winter on record

If you’ve forgotten about Old Man winter, it’s understandable. The last freeze at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport was Jan. 8, when it was 20 degrees.
And even though temperatures will drop into the mid-30s Saturday morning, this could end up being the warmest winter on record.
“It’s hard to say for sure, but it will be close,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin said.
Through Feb. 23 — and with five days of winter remaining — the average temperature this winter at DFW Airport has been 53.2 degrees, which would beat the winter of 1999-2000 that averaged 53.1 degrees.
The National Weather Service operates on a meteorological winter that runs Dec. 1-Feb. 28. The “regular” or astronomical winter runs from Dec. 21 through March 20, the spring equinox.
We've had 1 of our warmest winters on record. Here are the rankings of the top 10 warmest winters at DFW and Waco. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/NIAhf8YT7i— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 24, 2017
This is also shaping up to be the warmest February on record.
Through Thursday, the average February temperature was 60.7 degrees at DFW Airport, besting the previous record of 58.4 set in 1976.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Comments