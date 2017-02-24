Woman reportedly shot in far east Fort Worth late Friday morning

A female victim was hospitalized Friday after a reported shooting, according to Fort Worth police.
The shooting was reported about 10:45 a.m. in the 8900 block of Randol Mill Road in far east Fort Worth, according to an online police call sheet.
Officer Tamara Valle, Fort Worth Police Department spokeswoman, said few details were immediately available, but confirmed the female victim was taken to an area hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments