Fort Worth SWAT arrests stabbing suspect after he barricaded himself

A man accused in a stabbing incident Sunday was arrested after he barricaded himself in a home in southwest Fort Worth.
The suspect barricaded himself inside the house when police tried to serve an arrest warrant in the 5700 block of Truelson Drive about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, said officer Tamara Valle, a Fort Worth Police Department spokeswoman.
More than 20 police units responded to the scene, including the SWAT team, Valle said. The suspect, 33-year-old Juan Quezada, was taken into custody without incident, and some officers began leaving the scene at 4 a.m. Friday.
Quezada is accused in a stabbing incident Sunday night in the 3600 block of Baldwin Avenue, according to the police report, which lists two victims. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity, the police report said.
