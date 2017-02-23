XTO Energy female engineers share love of STEM subjects with girl students

About 50 girls from middle and intermediate schools across Tarrant County were innovators for a day Thursday during XTO Energy’s fifth annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.
Female engineers from XTO served as mentors to the students as they participated in hands-on activities designed to showcase the unique and real-world applications of science, technology, engineering and math.
Students used 1-liter bottles, oil, water, food coloring and effervescent tablets for a Lava Lamp experiment. For a Marble Roller Coaster experiment, students were challenged to create a roller coaster using only file folders, scissors and tape that would keep a marble rolling for as long as possible.
The girls are sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders from the Azle, Crowley, Fort Worth and Hurst-Euless-Bedford school districts.
