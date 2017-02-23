In DFW, it was a record day for heat and sneezing

Enough with the hot weather.
Thursday’s high soared to record 88 degrees at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, beating the previous high of 86 in 1933. The normal high for Feb. 23 is 62 degrees.
Other highs in the region rose into the 90s, including 93 in Mineral Wells, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
With the hot, dry weather came record high pollen counts for mountain cedar, elm and maple.
So not only did we sweat, we sneezed.
And with wind gusts up to 25 mph, there was an elevated fire danger for most of North Texas.
It was also the 12th day of 80 degrees or more this winter season, a record.
Would it be too much to ask for a cold front?
Apparently not. A front is expected to arrive overnight, with high temperatures Friday expected to reach 67.
Saturday morning’s low should dip to a more February-like 35 degrees and 39 on Sunday morning, with a slight chance of rain.
Temperatures will gradually warm back up next week, but conditions will be more like spring than summer, and we’re OK with that.
Lee Williams: 817-390-7840, @leewatson
