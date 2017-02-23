Nearly 15,200 Fort Worth students missed class on ‘A Day Without Immigrants’

1:47 DACA recipient released after being arrested Pause

3:01 Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson speaks to Rotarians about her first year in office

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

0:37 Several travelers from Muslim countries detained overnight Monday at DFW Airport

1:49 DFW Detained attorney Chris Hamilton speaks

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 22

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15

1:24 Fort Worth resident chimes in on immigrant protest

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo