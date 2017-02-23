Asylum seeker with brain tumor removed from DFW hospital, reports say

An undocumented woman in need of brain surgery was “forcibly removed” from the hospital and returned to a North Texas detention center, according to reports.
Dallas attorney Chris Hamilton told WFAA-TV late Wednesday that Sara Beltran Hernandez, 26, is in pain, suffering and in a “life-threatening situation.”
She was reportedly hospitalized at Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Burleson earlier this month and diagnosed with a brain tumor before being “forcibly removed” and returned to Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, according to the New York Daily News.
Hamilton could not be reached Thursday morning after he reportedly worked into the wee hours on the case. He was not in the front lobby of Prairieland on Thursday morning, nor was anyone else connected with the case.
In a statement to WFAA-TV, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said comprehensive medical care is provided to detainees.
“Medical staffing for the residents includes registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, licensed mental health providers, mid-level providers that include a physician’s assistant and nurse practitioner, a physician, dental care, and access to 24-hour emergency care,” the statement said. “For medical care that cannot be addressed by the on-site medical staff, the center will make arrangements for a resident’s specialized treatment at an outside facility."
An ICE spokeswoman confirmed to the New York Daily News that Hernandez was discharged from the hospital Wednesday.
She fled gang-related violence in El Salvador and has been detained for 15 months, said Robyn Shepherd, media relations manager for Amnesty International, a human rights nonprofit. She reportedly has been seeking asylum for more than a year.
Hernandez was trying to get to New York City to be with her family, the Daily News reported. A family spokeswoman said Hernandez began complaining about severe headaches, nosebleeds and memory loss before she collapsed.
The Associated Press reported Hernandez has had little contact with her family and lawyers since. They are on their way to Texas to try to help Hernandez, Shepherd said.
Amnesty International called Hamilton to help in the case, WFAA-TV reported.
Hamilton recently helped lead the large group of lawyers, DFW Detained, who worked several days to help free people who were being detained at DFW Airport because of President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting travel from seven countries.
