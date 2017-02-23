Parker County sex offender’s life sentence affirmed by court

An appeals court has affirmed a Parker County sex offender’s life sentence for repeatedly sexually abusing a teen in 2011.
Prosecutors said one of the big issues for Stephen Scott Mayfield’s appeal was whether a competency evaluation was needed in the middle of Mayfield’s 2013 trial, when he attempted suicide.
Mayfield, 62, overdosed on medications, but he survived. When paramedics found him, someone had written “Do Not Resuscitate” on Mayfield’s chest with a Sharpie pen, prosecutors said.
He remained in a hospital for the rest of his 2013 trial.
The Amarillo Court of Appeals noted that while an evaluation should have been done, Mayfield’s “absence from trial did not result from lack of competence to stand trial but was instead (his) voluntary and intentional act. When a defendant voluntarily absents himself after pleading to the indictment, or after the jury has been selected, the trial may proceed to conclusion.”
Attorneys for Mayfield could not be reached Thursday for comment.
“We’re glad that the strong message that our Parker County jurors sent to child abusers in this case will stand,” Parker County Assistant District Attorney Nikki Rhodes said in a Thursday news release. She tried the case along with former Assistant District Attorney Robert DuBoise.
Jurors convicted Mayfield of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of sexual performance by a child, and one count of indecency with a child.
The Parker County jury sentenced Mayfield to three life sentences on the sexual assault charges, 20 years on the other two charges and fined him $10,000 for all the charges. The sentences will be served concurrently.
In the trial, jurors learned that an investigation began in September 2011 when a 13-year-old’s mother received a digital image on her cellphone from a family friend that showed her daughter sitting on Mayfield’s lap, both naked.
An examination of Mayfield’s cellphone uncovered multiple photos of Mayfield and the teen engaged in sexual acts.
During the punishment phase of Mayfield’s trial, one of his adult relatives testified that he had abused her multiple times when she was 12 years old.
Mayfield will not be eligible for parole until 2043, prosecutors said.
Mayfield could still appeal his case to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.
