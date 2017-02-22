Silver Alert issued for missing Springtown man who has dementia

1:47 DACA recipient released after being arrested Pause

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

2:05 Take a look inside Selena Gomez's $2.9 million Fort Worth house

5:21 Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald meeting audio

3:33 Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price gives state of city address

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 22

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY