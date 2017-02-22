Fort Worth

Silver Alert issued for missing Springtown man who has dementia

SPRINGTOWN

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a missing Parker County man who suffers from dementia.

Wesley D. Reid, 68, of Springtown, was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Springtown, said deputy Danie Huffman, spokeswoman for the Parker County Sheriff’s Department.

He was driving a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck and wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans. He did not have his cellphone.

Reid is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about Reid’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Department at (817) 594-8845.

