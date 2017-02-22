FBI nabs ‘Barrel Chested Bandit’ wanted in Texas bank robberies

A robbery suspect dubbed the “Barrel Chested Bandit” and wanted in holdups in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona has been arrested, the FBI office in Dallas announced.
FBI agents arrested Anthony James Lane, 50, in Tuscon, Ariz., on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Daily Star.
Lane was wanted in robberies or attempted robberies at eight banks, from Tuscon to Albuquerque to Amarillo and Longview.
In each robbery, he brandished a small handgun, ordered a teller to give him money and fled on foot, according to an FBI press release.
The FBI earlier this month offered a $10,000 reward for tips leading to Lane’s arrest. He faces a federal bank robbery charge in Arizona.
