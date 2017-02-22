Family still searching for man last seen two weeks ago in Azle

A 56-year-old Reno man has been missing for two weeks, according to Azle police and his family.
Jim Bob Cook was last seen at an Italian restaurant in Azle on Feb. 8, his ex-wife, Jayne Kaddatz, told CBS 11. He left the restaurant about 10:30 p.m., and his family members believed he was going home.
“And somewhere, something went wrong,” Kaddatz told the TV station.
He hasn’t been seen at his home in Reno, and 2016 black Ford F-150 pickup truck has been missing, too.
Cook is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, according to an Azle police press release. He is known to wear a black Western hat.
Anyone with information about Cook is asked to contact Azle police at 817-444-3221.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
