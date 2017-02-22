High-ranking officials: Fort Worth officer didn’t use excessive force in viral arrest

Two high-ranking police officials who reviewed an officer’s controversial arrest of a woman and her daughters in December did not believe the officer used excessive force, a conclusion that differed from that of Chief Joel Fitzgerald, according to documents obtained by the Star-Telegram.
The Dec. 21 incident, which was captured on video and went viral on Facebook, thrust the department into the national spotlight, leading to allegations that Officer William Martin, who is white, was racist toward Jacqueline Craig and her family, who are black.
Craig had called 911 to report that a neighbor, Itamar Vardi, allegedly choked her young son for littering. As the situation escalated, Martin arrested Craig on outstanding warrants and also arrested her two teenage daughters.
Video showed a noisy, chaotic scene, with Craig’s family yelling at him as he took her to the ground and handcuffed her.
Fitzgerald suspended Martin for 10 days over the incident.
Before Fitzgerald made his decision, Assistant Chief Kenneth Dean and Deputy Chief Ty Hadsell recommended a five-day suspension. Captain Tyson Cheek, another police official who reviewed the incident, recommended a one-day suspension, according to his review letter submitted to Hadsell.
While Fitzgerald concluded that Martin used excessive force in addition to being disrespectful, Dean and Hadsell in their reviews said they did not believe Martin used excessive force.
Instead, they found he made a lesser violation of “rough handling” when he raised the arms of Craig’s daughter above her shoulders during her arrest.
That technique, Hadsell wrote, “did not deviate from departmental policy.” But Martin was found in violation because he could not explain why he did it.
Cheek’s review of the incident did not address allegations of excessive force or related violations.
Cheek, Hadsell and Dean also concluded that Martin’s actions weren’t racist. A review of Martin’s previous six months of bodycam footage showed no signs of racial bias, Dean wrote in his review.
“This is not a case of racism as has been promoted in the media,” wrote Cheek, who also noted that much of the attention on the incident had been “overblown, overhyped” and based only on the viral video.
Cheek is the captain of the department’s south patrol division, where Martin was working.
Fitzgerald, who is black, has also disputed the claims of racism against Martin, saying the officer was “rude but not racist.”
Cheek, Hadsell and Dean all concluded that Martin acted disrespectful and rude toward Craig.
“Officer Martin’s lack of empathy and understanding...is the most significant reason for the end results” in the incident, Dean wrote.
“I don’t why I asked this question”
The documents obtained by the Star-Telegram also include Martin’s written statement about the incident and a transcript from a police interview with Vardi.
Vardi acknowledged putting his hand on Craig’s son but denied choking him. Vardi said he called 911 because he felt threatened by Craig and her family, who had confronted him about the littering incident.
“I thought they’re gonna jump on me,” Vardi told police.
Craig also called 911 during the incident.
When Martin arrived, Craig was “obviously angry,” Martin wrote in his statement, so he “let her vent for a bit, thinking that would calm her down.”
On video, the situation appeared to escalate when Martin asked Craig, “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”
“I don’t why I asked this question,” Martin wrote in his statement. “I guess it was because I was irritated by the tone and level of [Craig’s] voice, and that a situation over littering had gotten so out of hand.”
Martin went on to write that he believed Vardi’s account of the incident — that he did not choke Craig’s son — was “plausible.”
“I believed that it was improper for [Vardi] to grab the child,” Martin wrote, “but I had not yet determined that any offense of assault had occurred.”
When Craig said the neighbor didn’t have “the right to put his hands on him,” Martin said, “Why not?” a response he said was misunderstood. He said he was addressing why it didn’t matter that the child littered.
Craig began yelling at Martin “to the point of causing a breach of the peace,” Martin wrote. “I asked why she was yelling at me, to which she responded that I had pissed her off.”
Martin then told Craig that she would piss him off and that he would arrest her if she continued yelling at him.
Craig said, “OK,” according to Martin’s statement, and then he told her she was under arrest.
Vardi was later charged with assault by contact, a Class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a $500 fine. Charges against Craig and her daughters were not pursued.
Martin appealed his suspension, telling Fitzgerald he was “hung up” on the excessive force charge, according to an audio recording provided to the Star-Telegram by Martin’s attorney.
Martin said that other than asking the “stupid question” about Craig teaching her son not to litter, “I don’t think I did anything wrong.”
Staff writer Deanna Boyd contributed to this report, which contains information from the Star-Telegram archives
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
