Could Fort Worth cut the property tax rate again this year?

It’s early in the budget season, but Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said she hopes the city can lower its property tax rate again this year.
At a time when skyrocketing property taxes are a statewide concern — and the Texas Legislature is reviewing ways to keep homeowners from being taxed out of their homes — Price said the city needs to do its share.
“The goal is to lower it again to help make a difference,” she said Wednesday during her sixth State of the City address before a crowd of more than 1,200 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
Last year was the first time the city dropped the property tax rate since 2008.
The City Council shaved 2 cents off the rate, which still remains one of the highest in Tarrant County at 83.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the goal is to cut another 2 cents this year, Price said.
“But it will largely depend on what we see in the [property tax appraisals] and what else we can do in the way of services,” Price said after her speech. “I think we are going to be all right.
“I truly believe we can keep our spending at the city level down. We have to do that. We need to drop our rate to be competitive.”
Appraisers already have said property values could spike again this year because of the highly competitive housing market in North Texas, which means Fort Worth property owners could see bigger tax bills even if the city rate goes down.
This was among the topics Price tackled in her annual address that followed a luncheon hosted by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m proud to say our city is very, very strong,” she said. “There are so many blessings to celebrate in Fort Worth.”
She noted that Fort Worth is a growing community that adds a new resident every 24 minutes. And the city could become the 14th largest in the country when the next Census updates population counts.
Despite the population growth, Price said there’s work to be done to prepare the city for challenges that lie ahead.
Education is our responsibility.
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price
That includes everything from helping children read to assisting disadvantaged neighborhoods to bettering relationships between police and neighborhoods.
Helping children
Every child deserves a quality education — and a chance to make as much of themselves as possible.
“We can no longer say education is not our responsibility,” Price said. “Education is our responsibility.”
Last year the city and school district kicked off Fort Worth’s Literacy Partnership, a new effort geared to have 100 percent of the Fort Worth school district’s third-grade students reading at grade level by 2025.
Price encouraged local companies to encourage workers to get involved with the program that aims to help today’s youth in every ZIP code, particularly because 65 percent of all U.S. jobs will require more than a high school education by 2020.
“We’re going to make a real and positive difference,” she said.
At a time when poverty is on the rise in Fort Worth, up to 19 percent from 14 percent in 1990, it’s more important than ever to boost struggling neighborhoods, Price said.
Case in point: the historic Stop Six neighborhood on the city’s east side, where around 18,000 people live.
There, schools have a 51 percent graduation rate, 78 percent of residents are considered moderate- to low-income, and the unemployment rate is 21 percent, up from the city’s overall unemployment average of less than 4 percent.
The neighborhood was picked to serve as the pilot for a new program geared to improve some of the city’s more vulnerable neighborhoods. And the City Council approved spending more than $2.5 million this fiscal year on everything from improving roads to cleaning up debris and trash to installing new street and security lights.
“It’s my expectation that this focus on Stop Six is the beginning of a renewed focus on all of east Fort Worth,” she said.
Community relations
Price said it’s time to “have meaningful conversations about building stronger relationships between our neighborhoods and police department.”
There has been unrest over racial relations in Fort Worth since Jacqueline Craig, a black woman, was arrested by William Martin, a white Fort Worth police officer, in a volatile incident Dec. 21 that went viral on social media.
Craig was arrested after reporting to police that a neighbor assaulted her elementary-school-age son. Martin arrived at the scene in southwest Fort Worth, where people upset about the alleged assault had gathered, and his handling of the call was recorded and posted to Facebook, leading to accusations that he acted in a racist manner.
The video has been viewed more than 3 million times on Facebook, renewing a national debate on the use of excessive force by police.
An internal investigation determined Martin used excessive force and disrespectful behavior during the call and he received a 10-day suspension. Police later dropped charges against Craig and cited the neighbor for a misdemeanor assault.
“We must build … relationships on trust, compassion, equity and understanding,” Price said. “Our hearts and minds are open and we will continue to grow and come out stronger.”
