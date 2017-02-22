We want to hear from you on how to improve trust in journalism

3:02 Godley gets past Kennedale and into regional tourney Pause

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

4:06 Ethan Couch in court for first time as an adult

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:01 Burglars' futile attempt to break hurricane-resistant glass