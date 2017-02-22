Vow wow: Fort Worth service dog weds class sweetheart

The service dog for a paralyzed Fort Worth police officer celebrated his graduation from a Keller service dog training course by marrying his school sweetheart. Yes, you read that right.
“From the first day of class, the two of them were just smitten with each other,” said Officer Lisa Ramsey. “They would always find a way to snuggle up to each other.”
Trooper, Ramsey’s dog, has regularly cozied up with his favorite classmate, a female golden retriever named Sophie, since they began training around October 2015, Ramsey said.
“One day they were again standing side by side, and I said, ‘By now, we can assume they’re engaged,’ ” Ramsey said. “Someone joked, ‘When’s the wedding?’ and I said to her owner, ‘That would be a perfect way to celebrate their graduation,’ and it kind of took a life of its own. We had a lot of fun with it.”
Sunday, the two pooches were walked down the aisle by their owners and participated in a little wedding ceremony, complete with a heart-shaped dog cake that read, “Sophie and Trooper.”
“When they were pronounced husband and wife, he leaned over and kissed her without being asked,” Ramsey said.
They each wear dog tags bearing their names and the date.
The newlyweds are trying out an unconventional marriage. Trooper is neutered, Sophie is spayed and Trooper lives in west Fort Worth, about 45 minutes from Sophie’s house in Keller. They plan on play dates once or twice a month, Ramsey said.
His marriage is just another story of love for Trooper.
Ramsey was paralyzed from the chest down after she was shot during an undercover narcotics operation in 2003. Soon after, she got a service dog, a boxer, which she had for about 10 years.
“I was devastated when he died,” Ramsey said.
In September 2015, she adopted Trooper, who was about a year and a half and had been rescued a couple hours before he was to be put down, Ramsey said.
“He came right over to me and got right in my lap, and I knew I had to take him,” she said. “I just fell in love with him.”
About a month later, she started Trooper in the service dog training class, which was paid for by a Fort Worth police officers fundraiser.
Ramsey said Trooper is a “laid-back, sweet and loving” dog who is the “star of the show at work.” Ramsey works in the Fort Worth Police Department’s background unit and processes new applicants.
Trooper lays by her side each day, unless she tells him to go visit her co-workers.
“Six or seven people keep treats for him a their desk,” Ramsey said. “He likes to go visit everyone.”
Ramsey said her experience with Trooper should stand as an example of why more people should rescue dogs.
“I’ve had purebreds and I love them, but there’s something special about having a rescue,” Ramsey said. “They seem to really appreciate the life you give them.”
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
