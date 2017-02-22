Authorities identify victim left shot to death in Fort Worth driveway

Fort Worth

A man found shot to death during the weekend on a residential driveway has been identified as Wesley Hatcher, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

Hatcher, 31, of Fort Worth, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office.

No one had been arrested as of Wednesday morning, but police say they have identified a suspect.

Hatcher was fatally shot at his girlfriend’s home shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Norris Street.

A caller told a dispatcher about hearing a loud argument in the neighborhood and then gunshots, according to a preliminary police report.

Officers arrived and found Hatcher on the ground in the driveway with gunshot wounds.

Detectives have determined there was an altercation between Hatcher and two women at the residence.

A man shot Hatcher and fled, police said.

