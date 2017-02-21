Police identify suspect accused of firing at officer near Fort Worth pond

Police on Tuesday identified a man accused of shooting at an an officer near a neighborhood pond Monday.
Jordan K. Burks, 28, of Fort Worth was in the Fort Worth Jail on Tuesday, arrested several minutes after the Monday-morning shooting.
Burks faces charges of evading arrest, theft and speeding. He also had an outstanding warrant on a parole violation.
Officers captured the suspect Monday morning, about an hour after the shooting. No injuries were reported.
Police did not provide any details on the arrest.
Officers had responded to a 911 call reporting a suspicious person with a possible gun near a pond in far north Fort Worth. Patrol units responded.
Numerous police officers were at the scene during the search for the suspect, who ran away after firing at an officer, police said Monday.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Monday near Keller Haslet Road and Vista Greens Drive in far north Fort Worth.
Burks was in jail Tuesday in lieu of almost $3,000 on three charges. There is no bail amount for a parole violation, according to jail records.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
