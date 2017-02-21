Police arrest 2 teens in burglary at Fort Worth high school

Two teenagers broke into Arlington Heights High School early Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
Police went to the school at Interstate 30 and Hulen Street just after 5 a.m. Security officers saw two males wearing ski masks walking in the school, said Officer Tamara Valle, a police spokeswoman.
Within 20 minutes of arrival, officers arrested the suspects, Valle said.
Daniel Gonzalez, 17, and Andrew Perrotti, 18, were arrested on charges of burglary of a building. They are accused of taking books, games, school supplies, batteries and other items, Valle said.
