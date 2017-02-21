Police search for suspect accused of car break-in at Texas Roadhouse

Police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a car and and stealing items Sunday at Texas Roadhouse in Fort Worth.
About 9:40 p.m., police responded to the 5200 block of Endicott Avenue, where a man wearing a University of Texas Longhorn baseball cap reportedly had stolen from a parked vehicle.
Police said the suspect stole a gym bag with unknown items inside.
The suspect is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 30 to 35 years old, and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was seen driving a Dodge four-door pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-392-4698.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
