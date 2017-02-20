Rain gauge: Fort Worth resident reports 1.47 inches overnight Monday

Star-Telegram rain reporters tracked rainfall for the 24 hours that ended at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Amounts are in inches. The official amount of rain as recorded at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport was 0.51 inch.
Arlington Heights
Brent Hyder 0.50
Benbrook
Chris Pillmore 0.75
Briar Oaks
Gary Rocker s0.73
Candleridge
Daniel Martin 0.52
Crestwood
Tom Castillon 1.47
Crowley
Mary L. Walls 0.62
Eagle Mountain Lake
Henry Roberts 0.92
Forest Hill
Sonny Norrell 0.48
Lakeside/Lake Worth
Kathy Stockard 0.85
Lost Creek
Cecil Eppers 0.92
Mansfield
Zeno Pfau 0.55
Pantego
Patsy Seeton 0.50
Ridglea (west)
Bob Barry 0.75
Saginaw
Keith McDaniel 0.75
TCU area
Gerald Wall 0.69
Wedgwood
Bob Cameron 0.48
Northeast
Bedford
Mark Vozar 0.50
Colleyville
Debra Minea 0.41
Grapevine
Bonnie McHugh 0.50
Haltom City (east)
Harry DuBois 0.50
Haslet
Don Buchanan 0.79
Hurst
Rebecca Atwell 0.50
Keller
Bob Pollard 0.43
Southlake
Gary Monigold 0.38
Arlington (west)
Jim Carroll 0.55
Comments