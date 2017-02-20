Fort Worth

February 20, 2017 8:33 PM

Rain gauge: Fort Worth resident reports 1.47 inches overnight Monday

By Ryan Osborne

Star-Telegram rain reporters tracked rainfall for the 24 hours that ended at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Amounts are in inches. The official amount of rain as recorded at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport was 0.51 inch.

Arlington Heights

Brent Hyder 0.50

Benbrook

Chris Pillmore 0.75

Briar Oaks

Gary Rocker s0.73

Candleridge

Daniel Martin 0.52

Crestwood

Tom Castillon 1.47

Crowley

Mary L. Walls 0.62

Eagle Mountain Lake

Henry Roberts 0.92

Forest Hill

Sonny Norrell 0.48

Lakeside/Lake Worth

Kathy Stockard 0.85

Lost Creek

Cecil Eppers 0.92

Mansfield

Zeno Pfau 0.55

Pantego

Patsy Seeton 0.50

Ridglea (west)

Bob Barry 0.75

Saginaw

Keith McDaniel 0.75

TCU area

Gerald Wall 0.69

Wedgwood

Bob Cameron 0.48

Northeast

Bedford

Mark Vozar 0.50

Colleyville

Debra Minea 0.41

Grapevine

Bonnie McHugh 0.50

Haltom City (east)

Harry DuBois 0.50

Haslet

Don Buchanan 0.79

Hurst

Rebecca Atwell 0.50

Keller

Bob Pollard 0.43

Southlake

Gary Monigold 0.38

Arlington (west)

Jim Carroll 0.55

