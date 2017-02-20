TCU alum’s Valentine’s-themed lip sync video goes viral

TCU alum Kristin Adams and her husband Danny have grown a decent following making goofy videos for their two young children.
But none of their prior works have been as popular as the Valentine’s-themed lip sync they released last week: The four-and-a-half minute clip had been seen more than 24 million times on their Facebook page by Monday, along with an extra 95,000 times on their YouTube page.
It features the couple lip-syncing through about two dozen love songs — from Adele to Tim McGraw to Whitney Houston — and dressed in accompanying costumes. Take a look for yourself:
They came up with the idea for their videos in 2015 and began posting a new one each Friday, according to Fox 59 in Indianapolis, where the couple lives.
“Our thought was if no one ever watches one of our videos how cool would it be for our kids to look back at these one day and see us having fun,” Danny Adams told the TV station. “We keep everything very family friendly, and that was a big conviction for me.”
Kristin Adams — formerly Kristin Holt — is from Plano. And before graduating from TCU, she was a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to her personal website.
She has also acted in television shows and in commercials and was a contestant and host on American Idol.
