TCU alum’s Valentine’s-themed lip sync video goes viral

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15 Pause

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

1:01 Burglars' futile attempt to break hurricane-resistant glass

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

1:06 RFDTV The American Rodeo 2015 at AT&T Stadium

0:43 Homicide detectives investigate death in southeast Fort Worth

4:06 Ethan Couch in court for first time as an adult

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video