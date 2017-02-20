Armed suspect captured after firing at officer in north Fort Worth

An armed suspect who police say opened fire on an officer was in custody Monday morning, police said.
Officers captured the suspect about an hour after the shooting. No injuries were reported.
Police did not provide any details on the arrest.
Officers had responded to a 911 call reporting a suspicious person with a possible gun near a pond in far north Fort Worth. Patrol units responded.
Numerous police officers were at the scene during the search for the suspect, who ran away after firing at an officer, police said Monday.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Keller Haslet Road and Vista Greens Drive in far north Fort Worth.
The caller described the person as wearing a dark baseball cap, a black or blue shirt and blue jeans. The gunman had a backpack, according to a preliminary police report.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments