Hundreds of Fort Worth-area students participating in science fair Monday

More than 400 students from the Fort Worth area are putting their work on display Monday at the Fort Worth Regional Science and Engineering Fair in Arlington.
About 412 middle and high school students from Region 11 entered the fair, which is taking place at the College Park Center at the University of Texas at Arlington, said Duane Cuttrell, a member of the operating committee.
The science and engineering projects span 15 categories, including math, chemistry and animal science, Cuttrell said. The fair is open to the public once judging is complete, which should be around noon.
In an awards ceremony Monday evening, about 200 awards will be announced, Cuttrell said, and two projects from each category will be chosen to go to the state-level science fair.
