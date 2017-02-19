Fort Worth man seriously injured after being stabbed in residence

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15 Pause

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

0:33 Fort Worth woman killed in her home

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

3:46 Video: Brother of paralyzed Ethan Couch victim makes impassioned plea: 'We need help'