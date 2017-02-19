Fort Worth man seriously injured after being stabbed in residence

A man was stabbed early Sunday at a residence, then taken to a local hospital by private vehicle, police said.
No one has been arrested, but police have the name of the attacker.
First, police responded to a cutting call shortly before 3:30 a.m. at John Peter Smith Hospital in the 1500 block of Main Street. His condition was not available.
Officers arrived at the hospital and were led to a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed.
Police determined that the man had been cut at a residence in the 1800 block of Highland Ave.
After being stabbed, the 38-year-old man was driven to the Fort Worth hospital.
Police did not release any other details on the stabbing.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
