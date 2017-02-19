Fort Worth

February 19, 2017 11:38 AM

Fort Worth man seriously injured after being stabbed in residence

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

FORT WORTH

A man was stabbed early Sunday at a residence, then taken to a local hospital by private vehicle, police said.

No one has been arrested, but police have the name of the attacker.

First, police responded to a cutting call shortly before 3:30 a.m. at John Peter Smith Hospital in the 1500 block of Main Street. His condition was not available.

Officers arrived at the hospital and were led to a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed.

Police determined that the man had been cut at a residence in the 1800 block of Highland Ave.

After being stabbed, the 38-year-old man was driven to the Fort Worth hospital.

Police did not release any other details on the stabbing.

