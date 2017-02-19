Fort Worth

February 19, 2017 9:56 AM

One found shot to death on Fort Worth driveway

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

One person was found dead on a driveway in a residential neighborhood early Sunday after officers responded to a shots fired call, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

A preliminary police report indicated that an unknown vehicle left the scene after the shooting.

Patrol officers responded to the call shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Norris Street.

A caller had told a dispatcher about a loud argument in the neighborhood and then hearing numerous shots fired, according to the preliminary police report.

Officers arrived and found the victim lying on the ground in the driveway with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

