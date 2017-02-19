Risk of showers, severe thunderstorms predicted for North Texas

Chances are good that North Texans will get wet Sunday.
Forecasters say North Texas will be in for two rounds of showers and thunderstorms Sunday.
Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats for Sunday afternoon with a slight risk of a tornado, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
Most of the showers and thunderstorms will be to the west of Interstate 35W. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain for Tarrant County for Sunday afternoon.
“Tarrant County could see some isolated storms at that time,” meteorologist Juan Hernandez said Sunday in a telephone interview.
Daytime temperatures should be at 72 or 73 degrees in Tarrant County.
North Texans get a short break before the second round of storms arrive after 8 p.m. Sunday. A large area of rain is expected to hit North Texas.
There’s a 60 percent of rain for Sunday night.
“The rain will be around for several hours and it could go on until early Monday,” Hernandez said.
Some showers could still be around for Monday morning commuters, as forecasters are calling for a 30 percent chance of rain.
But the rain leaves North Texas by mid-day Monday and residents should see a mostly sunny sky. High temperature for Monday should be at 73 degrees.
Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for the rest of the week.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
