Supporters of Jacqueline Craig family continue to protest in Fort Worth

About 150 people attending a march and rally sponsored by the Faith and Community Leaders United in Fort Worth gathered at the steps of the Tarrant County Courthouse on Saturday.
Speakers encouraged marchers to remain peaceful and vote in the upcoming municipal elections on May 6. Speakers also emphasized their continued support for Jacqueline Craig, a Fort Worth woman who was arrested with her two teenage daughters on Dec. 21.
The marchers, who began their walk through downtown about 11:30 a.m., sang hymns as they were accompanied by Fort Worth police officers on bicycles.
Craig, who recently had charges dropped against her and the two daughters who were arrested, said the support she has received since her arrest has been overwhelming.
"Just seeing all of these people here lifting me up and to know that me and my kids are not fighting this on our own means more than you will ever know," Craig said.
Craig, who is black, was arrested by Officer William Martin, who is white, after calling police to report that a neighbor assaulted her elementary school-age son.
The arrest was recorded on a cellphone and posted to Facebook, where it went viral, leading to accusations that Martin acted in a racist manner.
Police later decided not to pursue charges against Craig, and the neighbor accused of assault, Itamar Vardi, pleaded not guilty to a Class C misdemeanor assault charge. Martin served a 10-day suspension after the arrest.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
