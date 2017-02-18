Fort Worth

February 18, 2017 1:58 PM

Suspect arrested in southeast Fort Worth slaying last month

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

A 17-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a homicide last month in southeast Fort Worth.

Armando Bundage was arrested about 4:30 p.m. in connection with the death of Karnell Brown, 27, on Jan. 12, according to the police report.

Police responded to a shooting call at the 5900 block of Whittlesey Road around 8 a.m. where they found Brown dead inside the duplex.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office listed his cause of death as a gunshot wound of the head.

The relationship between Brown and Bundage is unknown.

Bundage is booked in the Mansfield Jail and faces a capital murder charge. His bond is set at $250,000.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Fort Worth

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos