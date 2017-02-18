Suspect arrested in southeast Fort Worth slaying last month

A 17-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a homicide last month in southeast Fort Worth.
Armando Bundage was arrested about 4:30 p.m. in connection with the death of Karnell Brown, 27, on Jan. 12, according to the police report.
Police responded to a shooting call at the 5900 block of Whittlesey Road around 8 a.m. where they found Brown dead inside the duplex.
The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office listed his cause of death as a gunshot wound of the head.
The relationship between Brown and Bundage is unknown.
Bundage is booked in the Mansfield Jail and faces a capital murder charge. His bond is set at $250,000.
