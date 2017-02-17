Council, mayor candidates crowd ballot for May election in Fort Worth

Incumbents in six Fort Worth City Council districts and the mayor have drawn challengers for the May election that will include a crowded race for the District 2 seat.
In all, 21 people will be on the ballot in one of the largest fields of candidates in recent city elections. Two have filed as write-in candidates.
District 5 Councilwoman Gyna Bivens was the only incumbent to not draw and opponent. Because the mayor’s seat is contested, the local election is considered a citywide election and Bivens’ name will be on the ballot.
Mayor Betsy Price will not run uncontested as she seeks her fourth term. She is being challenged by political newcomer Chris Nettles, 29, an administrative county court clerk and senior minister of Purpose Driven Ministries in Fort Worth.
Price, 67, the former Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector, was first elected in 2011 in a runoff race to become the city’s 44th mayor. She didn’t have an opponent in the 2013 or 2015 elections.
Four candidates each have crowded the fields for districts 2 and 6. District 2 serves a large swath of north Fort Worth. The seat has been held for 12 years by Sal Espino, making him one of the longest serving councilmembers. Espino announced in December that he would not run again.
The candidates include Carlos Fores, 48, an engineer at Parker-Hannifin Corp., Tony Perez, 52, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty in Coppell, Steve Thornton, 64, a financial adviser, and Jennifer Trevino, 37, chief of staff at the University of North Texas Health Science Center.
In District 6,which covers far south and southwest Fort Worth, incumbent Jungus Jordan, 68, seeking his seventh term, has drawn three challengers, Roderick Smith, 30, a case manager, Nicholas St. John, 21, a student and delivery driver, and Paul Hicks, 64, who is retired.
Although filing ended Friday, candidates who want to run as a write-in candidate have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file. The last day for write-in candidates and ballot candidates to withdraw from their races is 5 p.m. Friday.
