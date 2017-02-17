DFW could get pounded with severe storms Sunday night, Monday

This weekend is going to feel like spring and it could end with another staple of that season — severe thunderstorms.
Forecasters are predicting storms could start forming west of Fort Worth late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night. Damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado are all possible.
Strong upper level system will bring a chance for heavy rain, minor flooding, and some strong/severe storms Sunday-Monday #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/9sYqHTPEUs— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 17, 2017
The Storm Prediction Center currently has parts of North Texas under a marginal risk for severe storms, which is the least serious category of its rating system.
Ahead of the storms, highs will be in the 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“We’ll be warm, so all of the instability will be there,” National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said. “But there are still some discrepancies in the forecast models that we will be working out this afternoon and tonight.”
By Monday afternoon, North Texas could see anywhere between 1 and 3 inches of rain.
Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna
Comments