DFW could get pounded with severe storms Sunday night, Monday

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15 Pause

0:27 BREAKING Fort Worth police at shooting scene at 5400 E. Berry in Fort Worth

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

3:32 Konni Burton and Chris Turner talk about funding Texas education

2:53 Paschal family grieves for baseball star

1:10 Early morning scene at DFW Airport

0:48 "It's a privilege to vote..."

0:43 Homicide detectives investigate death in southeast Fort Worth

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth