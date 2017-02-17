Fort Worth offers $10 pet adoptions this weekend

Fort Worth’s Animal Shelter is hosting its first reduced fee pet adoption event of the year Friday through Sunday.
Adoption fees are $10 and include an initial medical examination, rabies vaccination, city license, micro-chip and spay/neuter services.
Adoptions are from noon until 6 p.m. at the Chuck Silcox Animal Shelter, 4900 Martin St.
Dogs and cats are also available at the city’s adoption centers in PetSmart at 4800 SW Loop 820, near Interstate 20 and Hulen Street; 2901 Texas Sage Trail, near I-35W at Heritage Trace; and 7616 Denton Highway in Watauga.
More than 17,000 animals arrive at the shelter each year.
Sandra Baker
