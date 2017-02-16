Fort Worth man gets 50 years in prison in child porn case

A Fort Worth man who used a six-year-old girl to make child pornography and also distributed child porn was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday, the U.S. attorney’s office announced.
Pedro Jose Meza, 35, was given a maximum sentence by U.S. District Judge Terry Means.
Meza in July pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.
Investigators discovered that Meza in 2014 created a sexually explicit image of the six-year-old girl at a Fort Worth home where he was living with the child and her mother, according to court documents.
In a separate incident, in October 2015, Meza used the Kik messaging application to distribute a video of a man having sex with a young girl.
Meza was arrested in November 2015 and has remained in custody.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments