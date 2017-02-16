Fort Worth

Lockdown at Boswell High School lifted after BB gun found

By Azia Branson

FORT WORTH

Boswell High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report of a gun on campus was determined to be a BB gun, police said.

Officers responded about 11:30 a.m. to 5805 W. Bailey Boswell Road where they located the BB gun just after 1 p.m.

Police said they received a report of a student who brought a gun to school and, in an attempt to hide it, passed it around to several other students.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1:20 p.m.

