Lockdown at Boswell High School lifted after BB gun found

Boswell High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report of a gun on campus was determined to be a BB gun, police said.
Officers responded about 11:30 a.m. to 5805 W. Bailey Boswell Road where they located the BB gun just after 1 p.m.
Police said they received a report of a student who brought a gun to school and, in an attempt to hide it, passed it around to several other students.
The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1:20 p.m.
All-clear given at BOS. Police confiscated an unloaded pellet gun without incident. Ss safe and classes resuming on modified schedule.— EMS ISD (@EMSISD) February 16, 2017
