Arrest made in fatal drive-by shooting in east Fort Worth

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal drive-by shooting in Fort Worth earlier this month.
Michael Yasim Steen was booked into jail Tuesday afternoon, according to police records.
He faces a murder charge in the killing of Rodney Jones, 43, who was shot outside his apartment about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Witnesses told police that a vehicle occupied by several people drove by the apartment in the 2300 block of Hudson Street, off East Lancaster Ave., and opened fire, striking Jones and another man, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A woman was also listed as a victim on the police report, though it was unclear if she was injured.
More suspects are still at large, said officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman.
Steen was arrested Tuesday as he ran from a home in the 7400 block of Beckwood Drive, in east Fort Worth, Pollozani said.
Steen has been convicted of felonies three times in Tarrant County, according to court records: Deadly conduct for discharging a firearm and burglary of a habitation in 2012 and deadly conduct for discharging a firearm in 2014.
He received a three-year sentence for the convictions in 2012 and a two-year sentence for the conviction in 2014.
Steen was first released from prison on parole in April 2013, and then released from prison on mandatory supervision in November 2015, said Robert Hurst, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
