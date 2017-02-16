Arrest made in fatal drive-by shooting in east Fort Worth

0:27 BREAKING Fort Worth police at shooting scene at 5400 E. Berry in Fort Worth Pause

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15

1:10 Early morning scene at DFW Airport

0:38 Surveillance Video - Shooting at V-Live Dallas

0:52 Remains found in shallow grave identified as missing college student Zuzu Verk

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

0:26 North Dallas apartment fire displaces more than 60 people overnight

1:47 This is Topgolf

2:05 The Baker Hotel: Amazing views of it now and in the future