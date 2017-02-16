Suspect in Montgomery Plaza shooting is 35-year-old man from Virginia

The man arrested in a shooting Wednesday near Montgomery Plaza in Fort Worth is a Virginia resident who listed the Day Resource Center for the homeless in Fort Worth as his most recent address, a police report showed Thursday.
Walter Lamont Larry, 35, was apprehended by police just after 1 p.m. in front of Target, about 30 minutes after police responded to the shooting at 2600 W. Seventh St. Police said it appeared an altercation took place before the shooting, but details of it had not been released by Thursday afternoon.
The victim, Dominique Sheppard, 29, of Fort Worth, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with minor injuries, said Matt Zavadsky, a MedStar spokesman.
A cab driver told WFAA that Larry tried to get away from the scene by hailing a ride.
Larry was booked, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, into the Mansfield Jail, where he remains in lieu of $50,000 bond. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Public records show that Larry agreed to a guilty plea for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2012 in Dallas County.
Larry is a resident of Virginia, but his address during the 2012 case was listed as a Day Resource Center for the homeless in Fort Worth, records show.
In Virginia, he was arrested in 2000 on conspiracy, robbery, grand larceny and use of firearm in commission charges in connection with the robbery of an ice cream truck driver, the (Virginia) Daily Press reported.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
