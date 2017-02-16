Man in critical condition after girlfriend shot him in Fort Worth

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the leg Thursday in an east Fort Worth parking lot.
A male victim was shot in the 5400 block of East Berry Street about 11:40 a.m., said Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Officer Jimmy Pollozani, who said it appears a female subject shot her boyfriend in a small shopping center parking lot.
Pollozani said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and police were searching for the suspect.
MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said the victim, an adult male, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital.
Police initially said they believed the man was shot in the arm, but have since learned he was shot in the leg.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
