Businesses in North Texas to close for ‘Day Without Immigrants’

Several businesses and restaurants in North Texas will be closed Thursday for “Day Without Immigrants,” a movement to show the importance of immigrants to the economy and life in the United States.
Thousands are expected to participate in cities across the country, including Houston, Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Chicago and New York.
El Rancho Supermarket, Pancho Tacos, Taqueria La Super Sabrosa and Super Mercado Monterrey are just a few businesses closing their locations Thursday, NBC 5 reported. Many immigrants will also be staying home from work and school.
“Donald Trump wants to deport immigrants. We want to support immigrants,” said Carlos Quintanilla, a North Texas civil rights activist, in an interview with Fox 4 News. “We want to let everyone know that we will not accept. We will not allow for the abuse of discriminatory practices against immigrants.”
This movement was sparked in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally.
The president also plans to build a wall along the U.S. and Mexico border and called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.
“You don’t have to march, you don’t have to do absolutely anything. All you have to do is stay home, read a book to your children, spend time with your family. Explain to them the importance of why they’re home,” Quintanilla told Fox 4 News.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Here are some of the North Texas businesses expected to close Thursday, according to NBC 5 and Telemundo 39:
- Super Mercado Monterrey
- Pancho Tacos: all locations
- Taqueria Saltillo: all locations
- El Rancho Supermarket: all locations
- Canales Furniture: all locations
- Cesar Tacos: all locations
- Taqueria La Super Sabrosa: all locations
- La Chikita Todo Para sus Fiestas: all locations
- El Mercadito Supermarket: Arlington location
- Happy Dogs: Dallas location
- La Michoacana Meat Market: Abram Street in Arlington to close early
Comments