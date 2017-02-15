Tarrant County man who disabled girlfriend in shooting gets life in prison

A Tarrant County jury sentenced a Dalworthington Gardens man to life in prison Wednesday for critically wounding his girlfriend in a shooting at their home last year, the district attorney’s office announced.
Donald Dwayne Graves, 63, was found guilty of aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon.
The shooting happened Feb. 20, 2016, at the couple’s house in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Drive in Dalworthington Gardens.
As a result, Graves’ girlfriend, Debbie Ransom, was permanently disabled, said Samantha Jordan, spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office.
Graves also shot himself during the incident.
“This case was a situation where it was an attempted murder-suicide,” Jordan said. “[Ransom] will need 24-hour care for the rest of her life.”
Ransom testified at the trial from a hospital bed, Jordan said.
Police said she called 911 after she woke up to Graves saying he was going to shoot her.
When officers arrived, they found Graves barricaded inside the home. Police eventually reached Graves on the phone and he told them, “I shot her.”
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments